Cycling burglar sought by police after Shrewsbury home targeted

Investigating police officers say the burglary happened in Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury, between 2pm and 2.15pm on Tuesday, and officers in the case have asked the local community for help.

Senior PCSO Angie Roberts said: "We are appealing to the Monkmoor community for information following a burglary at a home on Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury.

"The offender has gained entry to the home and looked through various units inside the home."

The offender has been described as white male, who was wearing a grey jacket, Adidas bottoms, a black hoodie with hood up, white and red trainers and was on a push bike.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police online, quoting incident number 00378_I_13022024.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

Officers say there are some simple, inexpensive and effective things you can do to help secure your home and property. Security tips and advice can be found on the West Mercia Police website.