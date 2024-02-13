Severn Trent Water has been ordered to pay tens of thousands of pounds in fines and costs after being taken to court by the council and pleading guilty to eight offences relating to the unsafe implementation of traffic management measures across Shropshire.

Now the council has said it hopes that the fine serves as a warning to other utility companies that it will take action against those who break the law.

The water company was issued with more than £35,000 in fines and £8,000 in costs relating to six sets of roadworks. They included schemes at Munslow, Whittington, Market Drayton and Shrewsbury, between March and July of last year.

The total penalty for all offences was £35,510 in fines, plus costs of £6,002.92, and a victim surcharge of £2,000 – a total of £43,512.92.

In one case, a council inspector found that Shropshire Street in Market Drayton had been closed and traffic diverted onto a road that was already closed for Shropshire Council works – causing disruption and safety concerns.

On another occasion, an inspector found that work was being carried out on the B4368 near Munslow without any traffic control at all.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, said: "Shropshire Council is responsible for regulating works taking place on our network of roads and any avoidable breaches that disrupt the flow of traffic and safety of the network are taken extremely seriously, as this prosecution shows.

“All of these offences arose from a misuse of the statutory legislation that, if used correctly, reduces the impact of such works on the road users, local communities and businesses, thus reducing inconvenience.

“We’re pleased the court agreed that – given the serious nature of the offences in respect of the potential harm to the public – the ultimate responsibility rested with Severn Trent Water, despite their suggestion that it was down to issues with their contractors.

“We hope this prosecution serves as a warning to all utilities companies, and re-assures road users that we will take action against companies that break the law.”

Representing the company at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, Mr Thomas Bradnock said: "Severn Trent Water deeply regrets these offences. It regrets the problems that gave rise to them.

"By its immediate guilty pleas to these eight matters, it admits the problems that arose at these sites."

He said the company, which deals with "tens of thousands" of repair requests every year, was "doing everything in its power" to prevent similar issues in future and that "the buck stops with Severn Trent Water".