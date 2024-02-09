Man appears in court accused of four counts of arson with intent to endanger life

Jakub Krzysztof Kaczmarek, aged 36, of no fixed abode, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Kaczmarek faces charges that he damaged by fire property belonging to Telford & Wrekin Council on February 1, February 5, and twice this Wednesday February 7.

The charges specify that the property damaged included bushes, a bungalow, an electrical box, bushes and a fence.

Kaczmarek also faces two charges of drug possession, of cocaine and cannabis on Thursday, February 8.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on March 11.