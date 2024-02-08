Man who gave police officer 'minor slap' during street drink incident is fined

A prosecutor described the incident in Cavendish Street, Telford, at just after midnight on June 9, 2023 as one where the defendant was "waving his arms and shouting" in a way that made no sense.

Jason Alex Thomas Challoner, aged 34, of Sandino Court, Telford, pleaded guilty to assaulting PC 22138 Price during the incident.

Prosecutor Charlotte Morgan told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that Challoner had been urged to calm down and was "bouncing around like a boxer before a fight". He slapped the police officer's arm three times and hit his jaw, she said.