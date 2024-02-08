Man heading to crown court after pleading not guilty to GBH and ABH charges

David Hodgkiss, aged 51, of Grove Crescent, Bridgnorth, has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on one man and actual bodily harm on another on December 3, 2022.

Appearing at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday Hodgkiss entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

Represented by Martin McNamara, Hodgkiss opted to have his case heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Magistrates told Hodgkiss to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on March 5, 2024.