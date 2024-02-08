Drink and drug drivers handed bans and fines at court

Aaron Daniel Jones, aged 18, of Shrewsbury Road, Hadnall, pleaded guilty to driving a black Audi A1 in Barker Street, Shrewsbury, on July 9, 2023, with a level of 32 units of cocaine in his blood when the limit is 10.

Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting, said police had stopped Jones because the car's lights weren't on. He was found to have under the legal limit of alcohol on his breath but a drug test revealed the cocaine offence.

Representing himself at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday Jones said he had "no excuse" and he "understood what he had done."

He said since the offence he has "learned his lesson" and he no longer takes drugs.

"I am looking to join the Marines," said Jones.

Presiding justice David Fitton wished Jones good luck in his ambition to join the Royal Marines before he was fined £211 with £135 costs and an £84 victim surcharge.

Jones was also banned from driving for 12 months.