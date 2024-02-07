Three times limit drink-driver's sentence adjourned because of circumstances

Alexis De Narey, aged 44, of Victoria Street, Shrewsbury, had been convicted in his absence of driving a Ford Fiesta in Cleobury Road, Rock, in Worcestershire, on February 21, 2023, with 122 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He had also been convicted of having no insurance.

Telford Magistrates Court, sitting on Tuesdaywere told that De Narey was "not a well man" and had been unable to attend an appointment with the probation service to compile a pre-sentence report.

David Bratt, mitigating, said his client was "not putting two fingers up at the court" or "playing the system".