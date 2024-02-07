Drugs pair convicted after woman found 'burner' phone dumped in Shrewsbury street

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that it was community-minded actions of a member of the public seeking to re-unite the phone with its owner which sparked the police investigation.

That investigation has resulted in Kian Murphy, 29, being jailed for more than five years, and Mark Scott, 36, being given a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, told the court that a woman had been out walking her dog in Shrewsbury in June 2020, when she came across an abandoned mobile phone.

Mr Jackson referred to the phone as a 'burner' – a term used for phones which are intended to be temporary and anonymous, for use in criminal activity such as drug dealing.

He said that the woman had taken it home, charged it up and looked at the messages in an attempt to get the phone back to its owner.

But, the messages were found to be "consistent with the supply of drugs" leading her to contact the police.

Their own enquiries revealed that the SIM card was registered to Scott.

The court heard that Scott, of Field Avenue, Shrewsbury, and Murphy, of Crowmere Green, also in Shrewsbury, had admitted a number of charges.

Scott pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

Murphy admitted charges of possession of criminal property, being concerned in the supply of both class A and class B drugs, along with counts of possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply – relating to a second incident.

Mr Jackson told the court that searches by officers at Scott's property on August 27, 2020, turned up 306g of cocaine, and £15,850 in cash.

The court heard that a phone recovered was analysed and revealed the link to Murphy and had been used to book taxis to properties "controlled" by the 29-year-old.

When Murphy was arrested he was found in possession of two telephones, cash, and bags used for selling drugs.

In interview both men denied any involvement in drug dealing.

Mr Jackson said that Murphy was then caught by police again in October 2021.

Officers had been following an Audi being "driven erratically" on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury.

When the vehicle pulled into the Wickes car park they approached and could 'smell cannabis'.

Mr Jackson said that Murphy, who was sat in the passenger seat, was seen "trying to dislodge something down the left side of his leg".

Officers found a 'burner' phone, with messages relating to drug dealing then carried out searches of his property which revealed three large bundles of cash, 487g of cannabis, 47 bags containing cocaine, digital scales, and a 'tick list'.

At another property police found what Mr Jackson said was described as "cannabis growing set up", while a burner phone revealed cannabis and cocaine for sale.

Oliver King, mitigating for Murphy, said: "He is a man very much resigned to his fate."

Mr King said that Murphy had suffered a succession of significant bereavements, involving close members of his family, and had started taking drugs as a way of escaping the emotional pain.

He said the circumstances had escalated and he had found himself selling drugs to others.

Mr King said Murphy had no previous convictions, adding: "He is not a man who asks me to advance any excuses on his behalf, he very much falls on his sword."

Rob Edwards, mitigating for Scott said the defendant had no previous convictions, describing the incident as a "one off".

He said that since the arrest Scott had shown "determination to take steps to address his offending behaviour".

Urging the court to suspend any sentence, Mr Edwards said the offences were nearly four years old.

He added: "He is a man that has learned a lesson that family is more important than drink or drugs, or anything else and as a result of his foolish actions he now puts all of this at jeopardy."

Sentencing Murphy, Judge Anthony Lowe said: "I say this to all people who deal in drugs – you are perpetrating the problem.

"You are not just dealing drugs, you are dealing devastation."

He added: "You are destroying lives in the same way you no doubt feel your own life has been destroyed."

He continued: "It may be easy money but effectively you may as well be dealing in poison because effectively that is what you are doing to the people you supply."

Sentencing Scott Judge Lowe said it was accepted that he had been 'looking after' the drugs, but he added: "People who look after drugs help to hide them away from the police and help to hide the money they are getting."

He added: "People who hide drugs have a very significant role as far as dealers are concerned because it helps them get away with it."

Murphy was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison, while Scott was given two years, suspended for two years.

He will also have to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 150 hours unpaid work.