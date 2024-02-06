Man who told police about unwanted Facebook message prosecuted for his 'malicious' reply
A man who alerted police to an unwanted message he received from another man on Facebook was charged with an offence for his angry reply.
By David Tooley
Andrew Francis Statham, aged 39, of Wayside, Telford, pleaded guilty to sending his reply which conveyed a threat on Christmas Eve, 2023, an offence under the Malicious Communications Act 1988.
Prosecutor Charlotte Morgan said Statham had told the man to "**** off, you ***** ****" and that he had been angered by the circumstances of the contact.