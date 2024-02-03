Man to pay court bill of more than £1,000 over racial harassment in Shrewsbury

Lee Ellis, aged 34, of Trem y Gardden, Pen-y-Cae, near Chirk, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on January 23 this year.

Prosecutor Sara Beddow said Ellis had intended to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress and the offence on Saturday August 19, 2023, was racially aggravated.

Magistrates handed down a fine of £916 after taking Ellis's guilty plea into account and lifted the fine because of its racial element. Ellis was also ordered to pay his victim £100 in compensation.

The court also set down a 12-month community order during which time Ellis must participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 15 days.

Ellis must also pay prosecution costs of £114 and arrange to pay the amount he owes the Crown by February 20.