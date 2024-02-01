Woman dug nails into police officer during interview leaving her in custody over Christmas

Michelle Humphrey, 41, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a female, the attempted sexual assault of a female, the assault of an emergency worker and using words or behaviour which caused harassment, harm or distress when she appeared at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said the offences happened at Malinsgate Police Station in Telford on December 12.

She also dug her nails into a female detective.