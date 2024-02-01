Driver banned after refusing to give breath sample following New Year's Eve drinks
A 20-year-old man has been banned from the road after he refused to give a breath sample in a roadside test after going out for New Year's Eve drinks in Telford
Tai Edgar of Franche Road, Wolverley, Kidderminster, failed to give police officers a sample of his breath when they stopped him in the early hours of New Year's Day this year, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.
The court heard how police officers were flagged down by members of the public who alerted them to Edgar's Fiat Abarth that had been seen driving erratically in the town.