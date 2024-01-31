'Lengthy' jail term 'appears inevitable' for Telford cocaine and cannabis dealer
A drug dealer who admitted peddling cocaine and cannabis in Telford is facing "lengthy" jail time.
Plus
Published
Kenneth Dinse, aged 35, has admitted a charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine and another of being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He was arrested on May 25, 2022.
Dinse, who lives in Scotland, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court via video link, but his sentencing was adjourned to March 21 this year for medical reports.