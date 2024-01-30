Would be burglar scarpers after property owner spots them in the act say police as they appeal for information

Now police are appealing for information about the attempt to take property from outbuildings in the Allum bridge area of Alveley, near Bridgnorth.

PCSO Amanda Leek, of the Bridgnorth Town and Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team said the attempted burglary happened at 4am on Tuesday (30).

PCSO Leek said: "The offender or offenders forced entry into an outbuilding by forcing a substantial padlock from the front door, they have tried to get away with an electric bike but were disturbed by the owner of the property.

"The offender/offenders have exited via a field behind the property."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00038_I_30012024

If you're not comfortable contacting officers directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website.