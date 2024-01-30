Town centre drink driver handed long ban and alcohol and mental health treatment orders

The 38-year-old was also ordered to attend alcohol and mental health treatment courses when his sentence was handed down at Telford Magistrates Court.

Ben Tipton, of Alfred Street, Shrewsbury, appeared for sentencing at Telford Magistrates' Court on January 17 after pleading guilty to driving a Peugeot 207 in Barker Street on Saturday, February 11, 2023. He was found to have 115mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the limit is 35mcg.