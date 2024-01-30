Prolific shoplifter ordered to attend drug rehabilitation after admitting string of offences

Candice Skillicorn, aged 29, of Market Street, Ellesmere, had admitted a string of thefts from shops and a business in Ellesmere and Oswestry from August to November in 2023.

The first of a number of thefts from a home town took place on August 2 when she stole £88 of steak from the Co-op. She went back to the co-op on August 14 and took £24 of washing pods on August 14.

Her next offences took place in Oswestry where on Saturday, September 2 she took bottles of fake tan and nicotine chewing gum, to the value of £84 from Superdrug, Oswestry and on the same day she stole four bottles of spirits from the Aldi in Oswald Road, Oswestry.