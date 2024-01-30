Prolific shoplifter ordered to attend drug rehabilitation after admitting string of offences
A prolific north Shropshire shoplifter has been ordered to undergo nine months of drug treatment and pay hundreds of pounds in compensation to local businesses.
Candice Skillicorn, aged 29, of Market Street, Ellesmere, had admitted a string of thefts from shops and a business in Ellesmere and Oswestry from August to November in 2023.
The first of a number of thefts from a home town took place on August 2 when she stole £88 of steak from the Co-op. She went back to the co-op on August 14 and took £24 of washing pods on August 14.
Her next offences took place in Oswestry where on Saturday, September 2 she took bottles of fake tan and nicotine chewing gum, to the value of £84 from Superdrug, Oswestry and on the same day she stole four bottles of spirits from the Aldi in Oswald Road, Oswestry.