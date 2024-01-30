Speeding man allowed to keep driving licence after magistrates told of family circumstances

Magistrates in Telford decided that Simon Andrew Corner, aged 72, of Longnor, Shrewsbury had mitigating family circumstances that meant he should keep his ability to drive.

Corner had been snapped in a BMW by an automatic camera system enforcing a variable speed limit on the M60 clockwise between J16 and J17 at Bury on November 19, 2022. He had been travelling at 71mph when the variable speed limit was 60mph.

He had been convicted by Greater Manchester Magistrates' Court on May 23, 2023.

Telford Magistrates Court heard of the mitigating circumstances on January 15 this year.

They were told that one of Corner's family needed to be taken to hospital and another member of the family was also very ill. The circumstances meant that public transport and taxis were not feasible.

Magistrates decided not to hand a points totting ban to Corner because of the circumstances. Corner was not in court to hear the decision.

But he still has three points placed on his licence, was fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £33 and prosecution costs of £90.