Watch some shocking near misses in Shropshire as dashcam videos flood in to police

Operation Snap has been running in the county for a number of years. The initiative allows members of the public to upload dashcam footage of dangerous driving in the county's roads.

West Mercia Police said in December last year alone it had 310 video clips uploaded to the Operation Snap portal.

Of these, 139 were sent for prosecution, while 84 resulted in either a visit from an officer or a warning letter for the driver.

Since it has been active, Operation Snap has seen hundreds of dangerous and careless drivers prosecuted.