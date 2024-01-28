Telford teenager, 18, admits threatening woman with kitchen knife

Luke Willis, aged 18, committed the offences at an address in Telford on November 27 last year.

Willis, of Stebbings, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to threatening a person with an offensive weapon and damaging property.

Judge Peter Barrie deferred Willis' sentence to February 23 this year. Willis was remanded in custody until that date. A pre-sentence report will be prepared.