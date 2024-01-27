Two cannabis farms found in Telford - drugs worth £200,000 seized
Police discovered two cannabis farms with in Telford on Friday morning.
Cannabis plants worth an estimated £200,000 were at the two properties in Stirchley.
Officers attended an address on Calcott following reports of a disturbance.
After becoming suspicious of the property, around 155 plants were discovered.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the production of a controlled class B drug. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.
At the second address, the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team executed a warrant on Church Way in Stirchley where around 75 plants were found.
A similar cannabis "grow" was discovered in Warrensway in Woodside on Tuesday.
West Mercia Police is encouraging people to report any criminal activity on their website: westmercia.police.uk/
A spokesperson said: "Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference. You can report online under the Tell Us About section at West Mercia Police."