Two cannabis farms found in Telford - drugs worth £200,000 seized

Cannabis plants worth an estimated £200,000 were at the two properties in Stirchley.

Officers attended an address on Calcott following reports of a disturbance.

After becoming suspicious of the property, around 155 plants were discovered.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the production of a controlled class B drug. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

At the second address, the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team executed a warrant on Church Way in Stirchley where around 75 plants were found.

A similar cannabis "grow" was discovered in Warrensway in Woodside on Tuesday.

West Mercia Police is encouraging people to report any criminal activity on their website: westmercia.police.uk/

A spokesperson said: "Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference. You can report online under the Tell Us About section at West Mercia Police."