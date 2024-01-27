Big court bill and road ban for drink driver who got behind the wheel on Shropshire A road

Connor Leask, of Essex Road, Church Stretton, was found to have 93mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when he took to the A49 at Craven Arms in a Vauxhall Corsa on Sunday December 3, 2023. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Leask pleaded guilty when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 16.

Magistrates handed Leask a fine of £538 and banned him from driving for 23 months. He can reduce the ban by 23 weeks if he completes a drink-driving awareness course by May 17.

In addition to the big fine Leask was ordered to arrange to pay prosecution costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £215 by February 13.