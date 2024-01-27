Shropshire Star
Big court bill and road ban for drink driver who got behind the wheel on Shropshire A road

A 25-year-old who drove on a main Shropshire A road with more than two and a half times the limit of booze in his system has been given a large fine and a driving ban.

By David Tooley
Connor Leask, of Essex Road, Church Stretton, was found to have 93mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when he took to the A49 at Craven Arms in a Vauxhall Corsa on Sunday December 3, 2023. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Leask pleaded guilty when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 16.

Magistrates handed Leask a fine of £538 and banned him from driving for 23 months. He can reduce the ban by 23 weeks if he completes a drink-driving awareness course by May 17.

In addition to the big fine Leask was ordered to arrange to pay prosecution costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £215 by February 13.

