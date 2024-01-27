Mid Wales man admits having child sex abuse images

Stephen Cunningham, aged 61, had 44 images on his devices, including nine Category A - the classification for the most depraved abuse.

He also had one Category B image and 34 Category C images.

Cunningham, of Brookland Mews, Ddole Road, Llandrindod Wells, Powys, pleaded guilty at Hereford Magistrates Court to three charges of making indecent images of children.

He was bailed ahead of his sentence at Worcester Crown Court on February 23 this year. He must sign on to the sex offenders' register with the police in the interim and a pre-sentence report was ordered.