Police appeal after thieves steal registration plate from parked BMW in Telford

Officers say that between 2pm on Saturday January 14 and 7.15pm the following day, a front registration plate was stolen from a grey BMW in Briarwood in Brookside.

The vehicle was parked on a driveway at the time, and police say the plate was removed by unknown means.

PCSO Demmi Ramsden said in a Neighbourhood Alert: "There was no CCTV footage or witnesses to the incident so [we're] appealing to the public for information regarding this.

"If you know or know of anyone that has information then please contact 101 and quote the incident number 00390_I_15012024."

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org on by phoning 0800 555 111.