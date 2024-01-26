Albanian cannabis gardener found with £300k of drugs wanted to get caught to get deported

Ilirjan Xhelo, 29, was found by police when they raided the former Wrekin Building Supplies premises in Telford on December 20.

Appearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday Xhelo pleaded guilty to one count of producing a quantity of cannabis.

Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, said that after breaking the doors down at the site officers found Xhelo inside, along with a host of cannabis plants in different stages of production.

There were a total of 398 plants in various stages of growth, as well as 212 cannabis cuttings, and 120 harvested plants and stems.

Ms Proctor said that the value of the total drugs involved could have stretched to more than £300,000, describing it as an obvious commercial operation.

The court heard that it was not the first time Xhelo had been caught acting as a cannabis gardener, having also been convicted for the offence in 2020.

Rob Edwards, mitigating, said that the root of Xhelo's latest offending was to be found in his previous conviction.

He said: "To understand why he got in trouble again for a similar matter you have to go back to the conviction to understand.

"That conviction involved him acting as a gardener and it was to repay debts him and his family got into with the transport of him from Albania to the UK."

He added: "Once that debt had been paid and he had received a prison sentence he was unable to obtain employment in the UK and he has essentially been awaiting deportation back to Albania.

"He has been staying with his sister but there was a falling out between him and his brother in law. He was then unable to live with her and was homeless, on the streets, and I am afraid he went back to doing what he had been previously.

"In part the motivation was he was aware if he was caught there was fast-track deportation available to him."

Mr Edwards said Xhelo knew he would receive a custodial sentence and that as soon as it is completed and immigration papers are served on him he will 'sign the waiver' so he can be deported.

Judge Peter Barrie sentenced Xhelo to 15 months in prison.