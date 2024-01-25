Yobs use 'knife' to damage play equipment so badly that it may have to be removed

Officers are appealing for information after the play equipment at the park at Upton Lane in Monkmoor was attacked.

Police say the cost of repairing the damage has been assessed by Shrewsbury Town Council, who says that the equipment may have to removed completely.

PC Chloe Spiers of the Shrewsbury Central Safer Neighbourhood Team said "This equipment was installed for the community.

"The pointless actions of a few could result in it being removed. I am concerned about what was used to cause this damage. We will be patrolling the area and anyone caught with a knife will be arrested."

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to contact West Mercia Police.

If you are concerned that somebody is carrying a knife, please call 101 or report via this website.

In an emergency, always call 999.

Alternatively, information can be shared with the independent charity CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting via this website