Woman arrested in Whitchurch on suspicion of assault
A woman was on suspicion of assault after a report of a public order incident.
By Megan Jones
Police were called to reports of a public order incident on Meadow View Road in Whitchurch at around 8pm on Wednesday.
Officers from Whitchurch's Safer Neighbourhood Team and B Shift Response attended the scene, and a female was arrested on suspicion of assault.
A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 8pm yesterday evening (24 January) with a report of a public order incident outside a property on Meadow View Road in Whitchurch, Shropshire.
"Officers attended the property and a woman was arrested on suspicion of assault."