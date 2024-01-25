Officers are investigating a reported car key burglary that took place on Somerset Way, Wem, in the early hours of Sunday, January 21.

In the incident, which happened between 2am and 2.30am, the offender, or offenders, reportedly took a set of car keys from the home before a white BMW was stolen from the property.

In the neighbourhood alert, PC Jack Harper said: "We want to reassure the community we are doing all that we can to trace those responsible.

"If anyone has CCTV in this area for this time we would like to hear from you."

Those with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage are asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111