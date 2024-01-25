Man admits serious historic sexual offences

Tony Castle, 64, of Horninglow Street, Burton on Trent, Staffordshire, pleaded guilty to 12 charges when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court this morning.

Castle admitted 10 charges of indecent assault, one count of indecency with a child under 14, as well as one other serious sexual offence.

The offences all date back to the 1990s, and involve two victims.

Judge Peter Barrie adjourned the case for the preparation of reports from the probation service.

He said that the report would assess Castle's progress since a previous sentence for similar offences.

Castle was bailed to reappear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, March 8.