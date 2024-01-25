Driving ban and fine for driver who used alcohol 'as a crutch' after death of his father

Police had arrested Ryan James Wilson, aged 32, of Stafford Park, in Telford, after attending the scene of a single vehicle non injury crash on a roundabout off the M54 in Telford at 3.25am on December 15, 2023.

Wilson, an accountant previously of Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent, had provided an over the limit non evidential breath test at the roadside and was arrested to get an official test reading.

Prosecutor Hannah Baddeley, at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday said it had been a "deliberate refusal" but Wilson's solicitor disagreed. Wilson pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

Kate Cooper, mitigating, said Wilson had been pre-occupied after a ring with sentimental value belonging to his deceased father had gone missing.