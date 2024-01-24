Drunken woman fined for swearing at police in street incident

Lisa Bailey, aged 57, of Twyfords Way, Shrewsbury, called officers a "bunch of *******" and swore at one calling him a "****** pig" during an incident in Potters Meadow on December 12, 2023.

Bailey pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when she appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday .

Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said an incident of disorder in the street had involves "several men and women fighting".