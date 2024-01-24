Drunken woman fined for swearing at police in street incident
A drunken woman who swore at police during an incident involving several men and women in a Shrewsbury street has been fined by magistrates.
By David Tooley
Lisa Bailey, aged 57, of Twyfords Way, Shrewsbury, called officers a "bunch of *******" and swore at one calling him a "****** pig" during an incident in Potters Meadow on December 12, 2023.
Bailey pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when she appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday .
Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said an incident of disorder in the street had involves "several men and women fighting".