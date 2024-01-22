Suspended jail term for Telford shoplifter who stole gin and electronics from B&M

Matthew Howe, aged 35, targeted a B&M Bargains store in Telford on two occasions.

On December 19 last year he stole £45 worth of electrical items. Then, on New Year's Day, he took gin worth £66.

Howe, of Main Road, Ketley Bank, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft.

Magistrates handed him a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered him to pay compensation to the value of the items he stole.