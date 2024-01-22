Daniel Carless, aged 26, has been jailed after a campaign of abuse which involved biting the victim's face, spitting on her, stamping on her and hitting her with a belt.

The injuries she suffered in the "relationship of nightmares" were so shocking that when she showed her colleagues, they audibly gasped.

The victim, a care worker from Telford, was "very reluctant" to tell her co-workers what Carless was doing to her behind closed doors.

But, after showing them the extent of her wounds after a brutal assault last July, she finally felt "safe" enough to say something, leading to Carless' arrest.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Carless was in a relationship with the victim for three-and-a-half years between October 2019 and July last year. They moved in together in 2020.

John R. Oates, prosecuting, said the victim's colleagues became "increasingly concerned that something was wrong with her home life". Carless would always be waiting for her at the end of her shift, despite their shared home being close to her work.

A senior manager began to notice injuries on the victim when she turned up to work, which she was "sure were caused" by Carless.

On July 6 last year, the victim was at work with her manager when it was "clear she was in pain".

When asked about it by colleagues, she told them she had been "jumped" by a gang of girls. She showed her injuries, including bruising on her back and side, which her colleagues "gasped" at the sight of. They thought she had broken her ribs and she could "barely move" her arm.

"She was very reluctant to give an explanation," Mr Oates told the court. "However she eventually admitted he had been violent to her and gave a description to those ladies."