The Telford man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been jailed after subjecting his victim to "unforgivable" abuse, having become "infatuated" with her as their relationship turned sour.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how the couple met on the dating website Plenty Of Fish in 2021. They were together for a few months, but the relationship "deteriorated", prosecutor John R. Oates told the court.

There were numerous assaults in which the defendant pushed the victim, forced her face against a car door causing bruising, and attacked her while she was driving.

One time in September 2021, the court heard, he grabbed her by the hair as she tried to get out of a car and hit her numerous times.

The abuse culminated in a violent attack that same month at the victim's home, when he hit her, grabbed her hair and told her: "Whether you make it out alive or not, I'm going to torture you."

The attack "lasted for hours and she was scared throughout," Mr Oates said. "He punched her multiple times to the face and head."

At one stage, he let go of her and asked if she thought she could make it to the door. She ran, but he grabbed her before she got there.

He took hold of her around the neck and told her: "Another 30 seconds and you'd be dead."