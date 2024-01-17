Sentencing of man for Shrewsbury Spar shop theft and assaults adjourned while other matters are dealt with

Keane Murphy, of Crowmere Green, Monkmoor, has admitted charges of common assault, assaulting a police officer, theft, using threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

He appeared in the dock at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday to be told that he would receive his sentence for five counts on February 6, after he is sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on other matters.

The 29-year-old has admitted the common assault of a woman, causing the same woman harassment, alarm or distress, and stealing £30.95 of Strongbow cider from a Spar shop in Conway Drive, Monkmoor, on October 24, 2023.

On the same date he assaulted PC Mason and the next day he damaged a police cell.

Stephen Scully, defending, told district judge Ian Barnes that Murphy is due to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on January 29 over drugs-related offences. He is in custody awaiting the resolution of matters at the higher level court.

Judge Barnes decided to adjourn the five other matters until the crown court issues are resolved.

The sentencing was adjourned to be held on February 6, 2023.