Whitchurch man who pushed woman over in parking space row handed 12-month community order

James Haley, aged 30, of Alkington Road, Whitchurch, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating Hannah Kinsley when he appeared before a district judge at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Representing himself, Haley told district judge Ian Barnes that his three-year-old child had been scared by the noise being made when his victim banged on his door for a second time.

Prosecutor Sara Beddow said that on July 24, 2023, there had been a disagreement over an allocated parking space in Whitchurch and Haley had been told that he needed to "get out and move the car".

"He assaulted her by pushing her over," she said.