Telford man who threatened to smash police van is fined £70

Craig Childs, aged 35, made the threat to a police officer that he would smash a window of the van in Telford on January 7 this year.

Childs, of Turreff Avenue, Donnington, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to threatening to damage or destroy property.

Deputy District Judge Vijaya Monro fined Childs £70. She made no order for prosecution costs.