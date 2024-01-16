Shrewsbury man admits driving under influence of cocaine and having knife in public

Liam Lloyd, aged 20, was caught in a Vauxhall Insignia between Great Lyth and Exfords Green, Longden, near Shrewsbury on April 11 last year.

A drug test found he had 235 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50mcg.

He was also in possession of a black and silver locking knife.

Lloyd, of Plealey Lane, Longden, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit, driving without a licence or insurance, failing to stop for police, possession of a knife in a public place and failing to surrender to bail after missing a previous court appearance.

His sentence was adjourned to January 31 at Telford Magistrates Court. Lloyd was granted bail on the condition he lives and sleeps at his home address every night. A pre-sentence report will be prepared.