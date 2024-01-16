Man arrested on suspicion of 26 shop thefts

West Mercia Police said that the 25-year-old had been arrested in Ludlow today.

A post on the 'Shropshire Cops' social media page said: "A Ludlow man has been arrested today in connection with a series of thefts.

"The 25 year old was arrested on suspicion of committing 26 thefts from shops in Ludlow.

"He was also arrested on suspicion of committing a burglary at a business in the town.

"The arrest was made by officers from Ludlow's Safer Neighbourhood Team, who will continue to pursue offenders and put them before the courts."