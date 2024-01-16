Shropshire Star
Close

Man arrested on suspicion of 26 shop thefts

A man has been arrested on suspicion of 26 thefts from shops in a town.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Police said the arrest had been carried out by Ludlow's Safer Neighbourhood Team.

West Mercia Police said that the 25-year-old had been arrested in Ludlow today.

A post on the 'Shropshire Cops' social media page said: "A Ludlow man has been arrested today in connection with a series of thefts.

"The 25 year old was arrested on suspicion of committing 26 thefts from shops in Ludlow.

"He was also arrested on suspicion of committing a burglary at a business in the town.

"The arrest was made by officers from Ludlow's Safer Neighbourhood Team, who will continue to pursue offenders and put them before the courts."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular