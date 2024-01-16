Disqualified Telford driver was under influence of cocaine

Peter Wilson, aged 53, was caught in a Vauxhall Astra on false number plates on Park Road, Donnington, Telford - the street where he lives - on October 2 last year.

A drug test found he had 535 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 50mcg.

Wilson pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit and driving while disqualified.

Magistrates handed him an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was banned from driving for 18 months. No further orders for prosecution costs were made due to Wilson's lack of means.