Woman banned from Shrewsbury town centre shops by court order

Posting on social media, Shropshire Cops said that Kelly Jane Butler had been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Butler, 49, of no fixed abode, was made the subject of the order at Telford Magistrates Court on January 10.

The order runs for three years and bans Butler from entering shops in Shrewsbury town centre, including Tesco Express, Boots and the Darwin Shopping Centre.

Butler must also leave an area when requested to do so, and must not act in an aggressive manner.

The order also bans her from entering Robson's store on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury.

Sgt Phil Parke said: "We are happy that the court has granted this order.

"Butler is a prolific offender and her behaviour has caused a lot of distress to a lot of people for some considerable time.

"We hope that the order not only curtails Butler's behaviour, but also reassures the public that we will pursue offenders and put them before the courts."