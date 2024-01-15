Officers in Oswestry successfully obtained a closure order from Telford Magistrates Court and now 10 King Street in the town has been boarded up and made out of bounds to everyone.

A spokesperson from Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "The Oswestry SNT have successfully obtained a closure order from Telford Magistrates Court.

"This closure order has been served on the occupant of 10 King Street, Oswestry and the property has been closed until April 4, 2024.

"This is in response to numerous complaints we had from the address and neighbours related to damage, violent and drug related crime."

The issue was dealt with by magistrates on Friday, January 5, and followed the service of a notice on the same day.

Magistrates granted the closure order which was to take effect immediately, for the premises to remain closed for three months.