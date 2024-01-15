Garden tools stolen in village shed break ins, police appeal for information

Officers say that a number of garden tools were stolen during the evenings in thefts in Pulverbatch and Condover between December 28, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

PCSO Lyn Birch, of the policing team at Shrewsbury Rural East said: "We are investigating shed thefts which occurred in Pulverbatch and Condover between December 28 and January 4 in the evenings and a number of garden tools were stolen.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the thefts or that may have been in the areas around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

If you have information let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website, quoting incident references 00104_i_28122023 for Pulverbatch and 00354_i_04012024 for Condover

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website

