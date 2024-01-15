Aston Martin driver caught by prolific Shropshire speed camera gets big court bill

Jeremy Pace was caught at the Trench Lock Interchange in Telford on June 4 last year as he headed onto the A518 towards Donnington.

The camera, which has caught almost 9,000 motorists in 12 months, recorded the 52-year-old driving at 51mph in a 30mph zone.

Pace, of Slindon near Stafford, had denied speeding but later changed his plea to guilty.

Appearing at Telford Magistrates Court on January 4, was fined £729. He also had six points added to his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £292 surcharge and £135 costs.

That left him needing to pay £1,156.

The two cameras in place at Trench Lock Interchange in Telford have snared an average of 33 drivers a day over the past year, with an average of just over one an hour.

The camera for traffic on the A518 was the more prolific of the pair, catching 8,811 drivers. Of these, 8,395 – 95 per cent – were for speeds of 42mph or less.