Motorcyclist with nine points caught riding at 96mph on A41 avoids ban

PC Christopher Young struggled to keep up with three motorcyclists, including Robert Brooke, when on patrol near Whitchurch on April 6 last year.

Worcester Justice Centre was told how PC Young saw the trio, who had just left the Raven cafe services heading north, when he suspected them of speeding. He said he "accelerated hard" but "wasn't gaining" easily, despite the good performance of his own police-issued BMW motorbike.

He eventually caught up with them on the dual carriageway shortly before it splits for the turning into Whitchurch, after which the dual carriageway and central reservation comes to an end.

PC Young said that during the half-mile stretch between this junction and the next roundabout, he noticed that the rider of the rear bike, an Aprilla Tuono, "accelerated beyond the 60mph limit and for 0.2 of a mile the speed was 96mph" before slowing for the roundabout.