Man who missed probation appointments because he got work cleaning out chicken sheds is fined

Jack Samson Edward Thomas, 34, admitted failing to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence order, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The order was made by Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on December 19, 2022, and Thomas, of Park Terrace, Llandrindod Wells, failed to attend appointments on November 7 and November 23 2023. He then failed to provide acceptable evidence within the required time.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said the onerous order had included a 120-day alcohol tag which Thomas completed and 30 rehabilitation requirement sessions.

But he said the probation report, which expired on December 19 of 2023, was quite positive about Thomas despite the breaches.

Mr Walters said: “He missed these appointments because he was offered some seasonal work cleaning out chicken sheds and he could not turn down the chance of paid work and he got back too late to attend his appointments.”

Magistrates fined him £80.