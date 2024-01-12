Man accused of driving van at pub gates in Oswestry is remanded in custody

Michael McGuire, 19, from Park Hall Caravan Site in Oswestry, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this afternoon.

McGuire faces a number of charges, all relating to an incident outside the Boars Head on Willow Street in the early hours of Sunday, January 7.

No pleas were entered during the hearing but McGuire faces a total of seven charges, including driving a motor vehicle dangerously, affray, possessing an offensive weapon, common assault, racially aggravated assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and damaging/destroying property with intent.

McGuire was remanded in custody following the hearing and is next scheduled to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on February 9.