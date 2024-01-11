Police appeal after £10,000 quad bike stolen from Shropshire farm

Officers say that between 5pm on Saturday, January 6, and 10.20am on Sunday, January 7, a green Suzuki KingQuad bike was stolen from a farm in Shirlett.

The quad bike which was stolen from an outbuilding, had a slug pellet applicator attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 00130_I_07012024.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org