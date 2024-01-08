Police update on 'football rivals' arrested after Shrewsbury 'brawl' on road

The pair, aged 18 and 36 and believed to be football rivals, were arrested in Shrewsbury on Friday on suspicion of affray.

Officers were called at around 8.50pm after receiving reports of a group of men, fighting on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury.

The disorder came ahead of the Shrewsbury Town and Wrexham AFC's FA Cup third round fixture on Sunday - their first clash since 2008, which the Welsh team won 1-0.

Harlescott resident Bob Griffiths said at around 9pm, the road seemed to have "erupted into a sea of angry voices", before breaking out into what sounded like a "full brawl".

Drone footage taken by Mr Griffiths showed a large police presence on Ellesmere Road after the incident.

Police have now confirmed the pair have been released on police bail whilst investigations continue.