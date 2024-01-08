Investigation underway as shocking footage shows van driving into busy pub

Shocking videos of the incident, outside the Boars Head on Willow Street in Oswestry, have been widely shared on social media.

The footage, which has been taken by multiple people, shows a van repeatedly attempting to drive down the tunnel at the side of the pub – smashing into a wall as it does so.

Members of the public can be heard screaming as the van's tyres screech while it speeds forwards.

At one point the vehicle's front bumper is ripped off due to damage it has sustained and is left strewn in the road.

During the chaotic and dangerous scenes a man can be seen asking the driver to stop.

Footage taken by drinkers inside the pub shows the driver getting out and shouting, while people say, "look at the state of that van", and ask others to call the police.

Police have said that no one was injured and no one has been arrested.

A spokesman for the police said: "Officers attended the Boars Head Inn on Willow Street in Oswestry following a report of criminal damage at around 12.15am on Sunday, January 7.

"Nobody was injured during the incident.

"An investigation is ongoing. At this stage no arrests have been made."