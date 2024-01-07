Man jailed for 'brutally sexually graphic' messages to undercover officer he thought was young girl

Ralph Bates, 45, of Ryder Drive, Muxton, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown court after pleading guilty to four criminal charges.

The court was told he had admitted two counts of attempting to incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, one count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and a final charge of possession of indecent images of children.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said the communication offences related to multiple instance in a period last year, from September 26 to October.

Mr Jones told the court that Bates had instigated contact with what he thought was a 12-year-old girl on social media.

But the girl, 'Ella', was in fact a police decoy.

The court heard that Bates had started 'brutally sexually graphic' conversations with the account – asking what he thought was a real child to carry out obscene and graphic sex acts.

Bates also sent graphic pictures and videos of himself to the account.

Suzanne Francis, mitigating, urged the court to suspend any custodial sentence for Bates – putting forward a number of factors which she said meant an immediate jail sentence was not required.

She said that consideration of Bates's guilty pleas, his previous good character, 'excellent references', the work he had undertaken to address the offending since he was arrested, the remorse shown, and the impact on his family were all factors that meant his sentence could be suspended.

But she added: "It cannot be questioned if he is given an immediate custodial sentence it would not be deserved – it would be."

Ms Francis said the defendant made no excuses for his actions but said that the impact of his previous stressful job had an impact on his character.

She said: "There is a feeling perhaps there was an element of withdrawing into himself and getting deeper and deeper into the web until he has behaved as he did."

She added that Bates "says he never wants to go online again".

Sentencing Judge, Recorder Christopher Millington, said Bates had initiated the contact to gain sexual gratification.

He said the conversations were accurately described in court as "brutally sexually graphic".

He added: "It is clear that but for the fact no child victim existed you would have carried out the sexual activity to its fullest extent."

Recorder Millington added that there were a "powerful number of mitigating factors" in Bates's favour, and that the defendant had previously done "good work for the community".

He said: "I am satisfied that you are ashamed and remorseful for your actions."

Bates was jailed for a total of two years, and will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements for ten years.